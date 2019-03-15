Nikita Lewis's murder cold and calculated - court

Taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Nikita Lewis more than 30 times in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The murder of a Cape Town woman who tried to escape her abusive boyfriend has been labelled as cold and calculated by the Western Cape High Court.

Taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Nikita Lewis more than 30 times in 2015.

Two months before the young mother was killed, Simbarashe threw acid - known as "spirits of salts" - in her face.

Lewis tried to escape her abusive partner and sought refuge at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children in 2015.

However, Simbarashe sought her out and waited for her at a shop a short distance from the centre where he attacked her.

Bystanders tried to fight him off, but he pinned Lewis to the ground inside the shop and stabbed her 34 times.

During the trial, Simbarashe claimed to have had a history of mental illness but a panel that evaluated him at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital found that he was mentally stable.

The court has ruled that there are no compelling circumstances warranting a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.