Elections 2019: IEC has plan to protect Capetonians amid gang violence
Four in custody after NZ shootings - police
Nikita Lewis's murder cold and calculated - court
Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks, ET302 black box probe to start
Trump vows 'VETO!' after bipartisan US Senate rebuke on wall
Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire
Elections 2019: IEC has plan to protect Capetonians amid gang violence
Nikita Lewis's murder cold and calculated - court
Memorial service for Kulani Mathebula to be held on Friday
Ramaphosa praises ANC's track record
Herman Mashaba slams ANC councillors' no-show for council meeting
MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride's Ipid contract
Ramaphosa praises ANC's track record
Herman Mashaba slams ANC councillors' no-show for council meeting
MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride's Ipid contract
Nene: 'Shivambu tried to influence VBS curatorship decision'
ANC pushes 8 candidates for SABC board despite objections
Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South Africa
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The 'c' word of elections - coalitions
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hair
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealed
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
Nene: 'Shivambu tried to influence VBS curatorship decision'
ANC pushes 8 candidates for SABC board despite objections
Standard Bank to cut around 1,200 jobs, close 91 branches in SA
SA's manufacturing output up 0.3% y/y in January
Bosasa's request to overturn liquidation granted
Eskom ups the ante with stage 2 load shedding on Thursday
It's not my role to publicly defend my late father, insists Paris Jackson
Sex, lies and video: scandals rock K-pop world
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to hate attack hoax charges
LISTEN: Actress Gail Mabalane diagnosed with alopecia
Experts: Up to 2% of learners in SA have rheumatic heart disease
JIC Fest brings all the laughs to Jozi
2019 Cape Town Carnival road closures
Life without Facebook? Social network outage triggers moans and soul searching
SA among 30 countries with highest multi-resistant TB cases
Kenya slams 'illegitimate' IAAF scrapping of 5,000m in Diamond League
Orie returns to Lions fold
From Capricorn Park to Tour de France: Nicholas Dlamini on his climb to success
No World Cup panic for Kohli despite Aussie drubbing
Kitshoff back to bolster Stormers
Vettel fired up to return Ferrari to the top
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
King of the Karoo: Mufasa leaves jail and returns to the wild
From Capricorn Park to Tour de France: Nicholas Dlamini on his climb to success
Netball World Cup brings over R2 billion to SA Economy
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SA
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May elections
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly list
SABC receives interim financial relief
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in Gauteng
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another Venezuela
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says minister
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
CARTOON: Raising Suspicions
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
[CARTOON] Budget Meals
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
Nikita Lewis's murder cold and calculated - court
Taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Nikita Lewis more than 30 times in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The murder of a Cape Town woman who tried to escape her abusive boyfriend has been labelled as cold and calculated by the Western Cape High Court.
Taxi driver Lloyd Simbarashe was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Nikita Lewis more than 30 times in 2015.
Two months before the young mother was killed, Simbarashe threw acid - known as "spirits of salts" - in her face.
Lewis tried to escape her abusive partner and sought refuge at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children in 2015.
However, Simbarashe sought her out and waited for her at a shop a short distance from the centre where he attacked her.
Bystanders tried to fight him off, but he pinned Lewis to the ground inside the shop and stabbed her 34 times.
During the trial, Simbarashe claimed to have had a history of mental illness but a panel that evaluated him at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital found that he was mentally stable.
The court has ruled that there are no compelling circumstances warranting a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.
Nene: 'Shivambu tried to influence VBS curatorship decision'
Standard Bank to cut around 1,200 jobs, close 91 branches in SA
It's 4/10: Woolies water 'help' Maimane get his numbers right
Ramaphosa praises ANC's track record
Gugu Ncube: Unisa stripped me of my dignity
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist language
