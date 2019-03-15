Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry hot seat for cross-examination

Jonas will complete his testimony and is expected to face cross-examination of Jonas by the legal teams of Fana Hlongwane and Duduzane Zuma.

The commission will also hear cross-examination of Jonas by the legal teams of Fana Hlongwane and Duduzane Zuma.

Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was grilled on Thursday for lying about his visits to the Guptas.

Nene resigned in October last year after his testimony at the inquiry, where he admitted that he lied about meeting members of the Gupta family during his previous stint as minister.

Nene admitted that he visited the Guptas on eight occasions. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo appeared shocked.

He asked Nene: “Wasn’t that perhaps too many times?”

Nene responded: “Perhaps in the spirit of being accessible.”

Zondo then suggested the Nene did not “want to antagonise his boss’s friends”.

Nene was later asked to explain why he lied about his visits to the controversial family.

“This question came as an ambush as I always put it, but when the question arose, I think I took the easy way of not being honest at the time.”

Zondo told Nene the impression he had of the finance minister was someone who had stood his ground, even in the face of pressure.

