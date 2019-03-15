Man shot dead outside Athlone mosque

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and it’s alleged the shooting is gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead outside the Bokmakierie mosque in Athlone, Cape Town.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and it’s alleged the shooting is gang-related.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 38-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed on Friday afternoon at about 2 pm. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.”

