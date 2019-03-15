Makhosi Khoza yet to announce next move following Outa departure

Khoza has handed in a resignation letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, in which she asks Outa to relieve her of her duties with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza is yet to announce her next move after resigning from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Khoza parted ways with the ANC in 2017 and formed her own political party The African Democratic Change (ADeC).

When the party failed, Khoza said she was retiring from politics but then joined Outa, lasting only eight months.

Khoza has handed in a resignation letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, in which she asks Outa to relieve her of her duties with immediate effect.

Khoza says the persistent political attacks on civil society, the silencing of whistleblowers and government incompetence have made her realise that there will only be real transformation when activists are fighting on the ground.

She also cites that she would like to explore other avenues to contribute to bringing about what she calls "real change" in the country.

Khoza said Outa is not the right platform for her in order to fight battles such as state capture and government corruption.

Outa has accepted Khoza's resignation letter, saying that it was an amicable parting.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)