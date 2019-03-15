Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal

-
EU leaders urge clarity from Britain before Brexit delayWorld
-
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strikeBusiness
-
American Airlines to suspend flights to VenezuelaWorld
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage billPolitics
-
New Zealand massacre provides test for live video platformsBusiness
-
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 yearsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Court blocks mine union Amcu plans for industry-wide strikeBusiness
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage billPolitics
-
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 yearsLocal
-
Uitenhage police seek help identifying bodies found in bushesLocal
-
#RandRreport: Rand firms as trade optimism lifts emerging marketsBusiness
-
15 taxi drivers arrested in Soweto for using closed disputed routesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Depts urged to retain skilled staff as govt tackles skyrocketing wage billPolitics
-
ANC old guard dominates party pecking orderPolitics
-
Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our livesPolitics
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates listsPolitics
-
Makhosi Khoza yet to announce next move following Outa departurePolitics
-
Jonas: Pressure from several depts to curtail Treasury's responsibilitiesPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
Popular Topics
-
New Zealand massacre provides test for live video platformsBusiness
-
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 yearsLocal
-
#RandRreport: Rand firms as trade optimism lifts emerging marketsBusiness
-
Steinhoff overstated profits for several years - PwC investigationBusiness
-
Four arrested during WBHO protest in Langebaan released on bailBusiness
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex changeLifestyle
-
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reformLifestyle
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandalLifestyle
-
JICF: Floating moments and what’s up with Kagiso Lediga's character?Lifestyle
-
Jackson fans sue alleged victims for 'sullying his memory'Lifestyle
-
George Michael's artworks sold for £9.2mLifestyle
-
Hip-hop best bet for a cheese that will please: Swiss studyLifestyle
-
Facebook takes steps against 'revenge porn'Lifestyle
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates listsPolitics
-
VAR to be used at women’s World Cup - FifaSport
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
Man City face Fifa transfer ban: reportSport
-
Honours even, as Chiefs and Hurricanes drawSport
-
Hamilton on top as Ferrari struggle in season's first exchangesSport
-
JP Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after WCSport
Popular Topics
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorialLocal
-
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49World
-
Rakeshh Dhevalall: 'I wish I could've done more to save Kulani Mathebula's life'Local
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobsBusiness
-
At least 40 killed in New Zealand terror attackWorld
-
Tempers flare during Ramaphosa campaign visit to RiverleaPolitics
-
Leaked audio: MEC Faith Mazibuko threatens staff, uses racist languageLocal
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
Lori Loughlin is accused of paying bribes of $500,000 in a scheme that involved cheating on college entrance exams to help her daughters get into university.
LOS ANGELES - Crown Media Family Networks, the company that owns the Hallmark cable channel, stopped working with its Garage Sale Mysteries star, Lori Loughlin, after she was charged in a college admissions scandal, it said on Thursday.
“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels” involving the actress, the company said in a statement.
Hallmark’s announcement follows an earlier one from LVMH’s Sephora beauty chain, which said it was ending its partnership with Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia.
Olivia Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of Full House actress Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, is a social media “influencer” who goes by the name Olivia Jade online.
Products from her makeup collaboration had been removed from Sephora’s website by Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether her products were available in stores.
“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a Sephora representative wrote in an email on Thursday.
A representative for Olivia Giannulli could not immediately be reached for comment.
Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were accused on Tuesday of paying bribes of $500,000 in a scheme that involved cheating on college entrance exams to help their daughter and another daughter, Isabella Giannulli, get into the University of Southern California, according to court documents.
Loughlin and her husband were taken into federal custody and later released on separate $1 million bonds on Wednesday.
More in Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winners49 minutes ago
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex change53 minutes ago
-
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reformone hour ago
-
JICF: Floating moments and what’s up with Kagiso Lediga's character?2 hours ago
-
Jackson fans sue alleged victims for 'sullying his memory'2 hours ago
-
George Michael's artworks sold for £9.2m5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.