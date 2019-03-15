Popular Topics


Lion gets monitoring device after Karoo National Park escape

Officials aren't taking chances after the animal went on a weeklong walk before being caught this week.

The lion, that went missing from the Karoo National Park, was found roaming 50 kilometres from Sutherland towards Calvinia, in the Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied.
The lion, that went missing from the Karoo National Park, was found roaming 50 kilometres from Sutherland towards Calvinia, in the Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The young lion who escaped from the Karoo National Park last month has now been tagged with a monitoring device.

Officials aren't taking chances after the animal went on a weeklong walkabout before being caught this week.

He had to spend a night behind bars for his feline offence. The lion was kept in a holding cell at the Sutherland police station after being captured and sedated.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said: “We have other lions in the park. The majority of them have been collared so that we can track them if they leave the park.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

