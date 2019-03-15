Lion gets monitoring device after Karoo National Park escape
Officials aren't taking chances after the animal went on a weeklong walk before being caught this week.
CAPE TOWN - The young lion who escaped from the Karoo National Park last month has now been tagged with a monitoring device.
Officials aren't taking chances after the animal went on a weeklong walkabout before being caught this week.
He had to spend a night behind bars for his feline offence. The lion was kept in a holding cell at the Sutherland police station after being captured and sedated.
SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said: “We have other lions in the park. The majority of them have been collared so that we can track them if they leave the park.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
