Lenasia South protest sees roads blocked, traffic delayed

JOHANNESBURG - Roads in Lenasia South and Ennerdale have been blocked off to traffic on Friday morning because of a protest.

Motorists can expect major delays getting in and out of these areas.

Community member and editor of the local newspaper in Lenasia, Shirley Brijlal, says she understands that this is part of a planned protest ahead of a meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) this morning.

"This will culminate in a meeting at the Lenasia South City Centre today. As far as I am aware, the roads have been blocked. At this point in time, there's only one exit out to Lenasia."