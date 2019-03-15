Judge Makaula recuses himself from Timothy Omotoso trial

Makaula on Friday explained the reasons for the recusal.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Mandela Makaula has recused himself from the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and his Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are on trial for sex crimes.

They were arrested in 2017 and face a slew of charges, including rape and human trafficking.

