Jonas: Pressure from several depts to curtail Treasury's responsibilities

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says there was pressure from several government departments to have the administrations of Treasury run by the Presidency.
He's alleged that this is because the budget was not aligned with the National Development Plan.
Jonas has returned to the Zondo commission of inquiry to complete his testimony on Friday in Parktown.
He’s expected to be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma, Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta who he claims offered him a bribe of R600 million.
Jonas said that during his time as deputy Finance Minister, there were concerted efforts from several government officials to curtail Treasury's responsibilities.
“Before I got fired that was probably the time that they had a document to outline how that was to happen. By the way, it led to a lot of senior officials in Treasury leaving because they thought it’s absurd that the Constitution says you manage expenditure and revenue and on the other hand, there is a policy that says you are taking away budgeting which is a constitutionally assigned responsibility.”
