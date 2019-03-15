Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our lives

Mcebisi Jonas says before he and Pravin Gordhan were fired, most of the hostility was centred around the proposed nuclear deal and issues of expenditure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has told the state capture inquiry the hostility between former President Jacob Zuma and Treasury reached a point where people feared for their lives.

Jonas has returned to the stand at the Zondo commission in Parktown where he's also expected to be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane.

“It was at a personal level and very serious. And when I say very serious, it got to a point where some of us were even worried about our lives.”

Meanwhile, Duduzane Zuma's lawyer said his client will testify at the Zondo inquiry.

Piet Louw gave the assurance after the Jonas cross-examination.

Jonas claims he was offered a ministerial position and cash and was later threatened because he refused to cooperate.

In affidavits submitted to the commission, all three men have denied Jonas's version of events.

Louw said his client is prepared to offer his side of the story.

“On the understanding that we could perhaps provide you with a list of matters that we find to be contradictory to Mr Jonas’s version. We ask you for when Mr [Duduzane] Zuma testifies, you hear what he has to say in adherence with this witness.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)