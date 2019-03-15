JICF: Floating moments and what’s up with Kagiso Lediga's character?

From 'they are here, mama' to 'Angelo Aggrizzi' making an appearance; from the hobo to the 'resurrection miracle' - The Joburg Internation Comedy Fest was a 6/10.

JOHANNESBURG - The opening gala of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival not only brought average chuckles, but it also left us wondering what exactly was the value of Kagiso Lediga’s character on the stage.

The festival kicked off on Thursday night at the Joburg Theatre and saw comics such as Rob van Vuuren taking on the role of Angelo Agrizzi – the man who dropped bombs at the state capture commission – and Warren Masemola taking on the role of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and giving his iconic ‘they are here, Mama’ speech.

EWN Lifestyle was in attendance and before we tell you about the best joke of the night, here’s some context.

The show was titled This is SatAfrika and saw comedians taking on the roles of real South Africans who’ve made news headlines recently. But, of course, putting a funny twist to the show and acting everything out for the fun of it. The whole show played out as an ‘awards event’ where awards such as Speech of the Year Award and the H#e is Life Award were handed over to their respective winners.

The emcee Philip Dikotla (who was also very funny, by the way) announced each winner, then the comic(s) would come out and act out what they’ve just won the award for. This was a brilliant idea, the nominees were put together in a hilarious manner and it got the whole crowd screaming who they thought would bag the award.

But there were those moments of confusion here and there and jokes that dragged on and on. For instance, what van Vuuren – as Aggizzi – said about stokvels, amagwinya (fat cakes) and well… everything else in between, could not get the audience rolling on the floor with laughter.

The questionable role of Lediga in all of this. He was just all over; looking like a hobo and dragging a blanket everywhere he went, his character just lacked value in terms of funny. He played ‘Lazarus’; yes, it’s just a random name that we couldn’t place anywhere in the recent news world. He assisted the Dikotla with jokes here and there and at some point, he was a referee in a lyrical battle, while still a hobo. One of his many ‘duties’ also included lying down for the pastor to rest his legs on.

The pastor character! One of the funniest moment and by far the best joke of the whole night, even though it was dragged on for too long. A pastor from what we understood to be from TD Skhothane Ministries was in attendance to ‘prophelie’ in the lives of the crowd. We gotta give it to him, he was hella funny.

In the beginning, he was just sitting there, leaving us to wonder who he and the man next to him were and why they were on stage before everyone else. But then once Dikotla introduced him, it all made sense. The pastor was ‘not there to preach’ nor there ‘to go deeper into the word,’ he was there to ‘touch’ and ‘resurrect’ the dead the right way – a beautiful play on Pastor Alph Lukau’s so-called miracle. The coffin came in and there was devastation at the death of this man. Skhothane Ministries doesn’t play, okay?! It even went on to bring a whole Desmond Dube to tell you how ‘you too can be resurrected’. Another nice twist to Dube’s real life role as Clientele Life ambassador. Well put together, well played out and the script – just on point. Another beautifully funny and relevant scene that answered all the audience’s questions.

And then there was this floating moment - there's really not much to say about it, just two guys coming on stage for a few minutes without saying a word and then leaving - with one wearing wors and he other eating it:

Other than that, I give the show a 6/10. And if you didn’t make it, worry not, there are still more to come on Friday night and Saturday night at the Joburg Theatre.

