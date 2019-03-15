Instead of report card, I’m issuing family with death certificate – Lesufi

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is deeply saddened by the loss of a Mondeor High School pupil because instead of issuing a report card to his family, he is now having to issue them with a death certificate.

Lesufi was speaking on Friday at the memorial service of Kulani Mathebula held at the school in Soweto.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school; they have since been arrested.

Lesufi has urged the family to remain strong.

“Instead of bidding the learner farewell for a university, I am bidding the learner farewell because he’s going to a grave.”

Lesufi appealed to Mathebula's friends not to try and avenge his murder.

“Friends, please... I said it when I met with you [learners] and I want to emphasise it; no revenge. An eye for an eye makes all of us blind.”

