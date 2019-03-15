Instead of report card, I’m issuing family with death certificate – Lesufi
The 19-year-old Mondeor High School pupil, Kulani Mathebula, was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is deeply saddened by the loss of a Mondeor High School pupil because instead of issuing a report card to his family, he is now having to issue them with a death certificate.
Lesufi was speaking on Friday at the memorial service of Kulani Mathebula held at the school in Soweto.
The 19-year-old was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school; they have since been arrested.
Lesufi has urged the family to remain strong.
“Instead of bidding the learner farewell for a university, I am bidding the learner farewell because he’s going to a grave.”
Lesufi appealed to Mathebula's friends not to try and avenge his murder.
“Friends, please... I said it when I met with you [learners] and I want to emphasise it; no revenge. An eye for an eye makes all of us blind.”
WATCH: Kulani Mathebula memorial: ‘Every dream he had for himself was taken away’
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
ANC old guard dominates party pecking order
-
'Why don't you listen?' Tempers flare during Ramaphosa's Riverlea visit
-
Jonas: Hostility between Zuma, Treasury made us fear for our lives
-
MTN dumps 'Afrikaans is Groot' fest over Steve Hofmeyr outcry
-
Gugu Ncube criticises arrest over semi-nude protest
-
ANC image takes another hit as rape accused duo join Ramaphosa on campaign trail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.