Instead of report card, I’m issuing family with death certificate – Lesufi

The 19-year-old Mondeor High School pupil, Kulani Mathebula, was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school.

Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula, who was stabbed to death while on his way to school, has been remembered by his fellow schoolmate and Gauteng Education Department officials during a memorial service in Soweto on 15 March. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is deeply saddened by the loss of a Mondeor High School pupil because instead of issuing a report card to his family, he is now having to issue them with a death certificate.

Lesufi was speaking on Friday at the memorial service of Kulani Mathebula held at the school in Soweto.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death by allegedly three teenagers from another school; they have since been arrested.

Lesufi has urged the family to remain strong.

“Instead of bidding the learner farewell for a university, I am bidding the learner farewell because he’s going to a grave.”

Lesufi appealed to Mathebula's friends not to try and avenge his murder.

“Friends, please... I said it when I met with you [learners] and I want to emphasise it; no revenge. An eye for an eye makes all of us blind.”

WATCH: Kulani Mathebula memorial: ‘Every dream he had for himself was taken away’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

