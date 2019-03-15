How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debt

Are your expenses more than your income? Warren Ingram, a personal financial advisor at Galileo Capital, shares tips to beat the debt trap.

CAPE TOWN – Self-care is all the rage and phrases such as, "treat yo self," are encouraging consumers to spend money on things they’ll enjoy.

While caring for yourself is important, a financial advisor has cautioned against overspending when indulging.

“It’s not freedom. We become slaves to debt. We work for banks eventually. If you are living on debt, it doesn’t matter who your employer or bank is,” Warren Ingram said.

Ingram shares ways you can manage your money better.

Listen to the audio for more.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)