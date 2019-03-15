Honours even, as Chiefs and Hurricanes draw
Chiefs captain Brodie Retallick said he was pleased to finally get points on the board after four losses in the opening rounds but wanted a victory.
WELLINGTON - The Chiefs and the Hurricanes ground out a 23-23 draw in their Super Rugby match in Hamilton on Friday, leaving the home side still winless after five rounds.
Both sides scored two converted tries and two penalties in a New Zealand derby overshadowed by the mosque attacks in Christchurch in which at least 49 people died.
Players from both sides formed a circle in the centre of the pitch and linked arms as they bowed heads and observed a minute’s silence for the victims.
The Chiefs led 20-13 at half time and Damian McKenzie missed a 67th-minute penalty that could have sealed the win.
Captain Brodie Retallick said he was pleased to finally get points on the board after four losses in the opening rounds but wanted a victory.
“I’m slightly happier than I was in the last few weeks,” he said.
“We hung in the fight for 80 minutes, in previous weeks we might have gone in our shells a little bit and had points put on us,” he added.
“We dictated terms a bit more, which is pleasing, but we can’t be happy with a draw and we’re still searching for that first win.”
Hurricanes centre Matt Proctor was also disappointed but always knew they would face a tough task against their North Island rivals.
“It was a flipping hard game, both teams played well,” he said.
“It feels like a loss, we came her to get four points and we didn’t quite achieve that.”
Popular in Sport
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Hamilton on top as Ferrari struggle in season's first exchanges
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Aubameyang seals Arsenal comeback, Giroud helps Chelsea into Europa League
-
Ronaldo football’s greatest header - ex-Ireland striker Cascarino
-
JP Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after WC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.