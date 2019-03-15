Hip-hop best bet for a cheese that will please: Swiss study
Nine wheels of Emmental cheese weighing 10 kilos each were placed in separate wooden crates last September to test the impact of music on flavour and aroma.
BURGDORF - Exposing cheese to round-the-clock music could give it more flavour and hip-hop might be better than Mozart, Swiss researchers said on Thursday.
Nine wheels of Emmental cheese weighing 10 kilos each were placed in separate wooden crates last September to test the impact of music on flavour and aroma.
The cheese was exposed 24 hours a day to A Tribe Called Quest’s hip-hop track We Got it From Here, Mozart’s Magic Flute opera or Led Zeppelin’s rock classic Stairway to Heaven.
One wheel was played the throbbing techno of Vril’s UV and another Yello’s dark ambient piece Monolith.
Soundwaves at low, medium and high frequencies were played for three others while one wheel was left in peace.
“The most obvious differences were observed in strength of flavor, smell and taste,” Bern University of Arts researchers said in reporting the findings of a culinary jury which did blind tasting.
“The hip-hop sample topped the list of all cheese exposed to music in terms of fruitiness...(it) was the strongest of these in terms of smell and taste.”
Benjamin Luzuy, a Swiss TV chief and jury member, told Reuters TV: “The differences were very clear, in term of texture, taste, the appearance, there was really something very different.”
The experiment, instead of using loudspeakers, used mini transmitters to conduct the energy of the music into the cheese.
“All the energy is directly resonating inside of the cheese,” Michael Harenberg of Bern University of Arts told Reuters.
Beat Wampfler, the cheesemaker behind the project, said the cheeses were tested twice by the jury and both times the results were more or less the same.
He said the experiment would now focus on hip-hop.
“The idea is now to take 5 or 10 cheeses and put hip-hop on them and then compare.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
MTN dumps 'Afrikaans is Groot' fest over Steve Hofmeyr outcry
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
It’s not my role to publicly defend my late father, insists Paris Jackson
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African context
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.