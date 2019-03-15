George Michael's artworks sold for £9.2m

Proceeds of the auction will go towards George Michael's various philanthropic ventures, the auctioneers said.

LONDON - A collection of contemporary art owned by late pop idol George Michael, including works by Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin, has been sold for £9.2 million, Christie's auction house said.

Michael was a keen collector of works by the Young British Art movement and developed friendships with many of the artists, visiting their galleries and studios.

Christie's billed the sale of more than 200 works as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for fans of the tradition-defying movement from the 1980s and 1990s.

"The Incomplete Truth", a 2006 work by Hirst consisting of a dove preserved in formaldehyde, sold for £911,250 -- below its estimated price of £1.0-1.5 million.

The singer died of heart and liver problems on 25 December 2016 at the age of 53.

During his career, both with Wham! and later as a solo artist, Michael sold more than 100 million records and had a string of massive hits between 1983 and 1996.

Among his biggest hits were Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Last Christmas and Faith.