George Michael's artworks sold for £9.2m

Proceeds of the auction will go towards George Michael's various philanthropic ventures, the auctioneers said.

FILE: A photo taken on 9 September 2012 shows British singer George Michael performing on stage during a charity gala for the benefit of Sidaction, at the Opera Garnier in Paris. George Michael died aged 53, according to his publicist on 25 December 2016. Picture: AFP
FILE: A photo taken on 9 September 2012 shows British singer George Michael performing on stage during a charity gala for the benefit of Sidaction, at the Opera Garnier in Paris. George Michael died aged 53, according to his publicist on 25 December 2016. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

LONDON - A collection of contemporary art owned by late pop idol George Michael, including works by Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin, has been sold for £9.2 million, Christie's auction house said.

Michael was a keen collector of works by the Young British Art movement and developed friendships with many of the artists, visiting their galleries and studios.

Christie's billed the sale of more than 200 works as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for fans of the tradition-defying movement from the 1980s and 1990s.

"The Incomplete Truth", a 2006 work by Hirst consisting of a dove preserved in formaldehyde, sold for £911,250 -- below its estimated price of £1.0-1.5 million.

Proceeds of the auction will go towards Michael's various philanthropic ventures, the auctioneers said.

The singer died of heart and liver problems on 25 December 2016 at the age of 53.

During his career, both with Wham! and later as a solo artist, Michael sold more than 100 million records and had a string of massive hits between 1983 and 1996.

Among his biggest hits were Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Last Christmas and Faith.

