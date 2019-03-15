Gauteng premier to meet with Faith Mazibuko over threat audio recording

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming he's already reprimanded Mazibuko for her comments which he's described as totally unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be meeting with the Sports and Recreation MEC on Friday as well as the HOD and CFO of the department to discuss Faith Mazibuko's recent threats against her staff.

Makhura has released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming he's already reprimanded Mazibuko for her comments, which he's described as totally unacceptable.

WATCH: Leaked audio of Mazibuko threatening staff using racist language

Mazibuko publicly apologised on Thursday after an audio clip went viral in which she can be heard instructing her staff to flout procedure and fast track the building of sports facilities to benefit the African National Congress ahead of the national elections.

The premier's spokesperson Castro Ngobese said all parties involved in the dispute will have an opportunity to explain exactly what happened.

“Premier Makhura will be meeting with MEC Faith Mazibuko and with the two senior officials so that the premier can get an understanding of what really happened so that in his capacity as head of the of government province, he can take a determination on the matter.”

