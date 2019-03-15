-
Four arrested during WBHO protest in Langebaan released on bail
On Wednesday, protesters gathered at the WBHO construction site and torched 10 company vehicles and office containers.
CAPE TOWN - The four people arrested for public violence during a protest in Langebaan, Western Cape, this week have been released on bail.
On Wednesday, protesters gathered at the WBHO construction site and torched 10 company vehicles and office containers.
The suspects were released on R10,000 bail.
Community leader Sammy Claassen said Saldanha Bay residents are accusing WBHO of ignoring locals and employing workers from outside the province.
He also claimed the company kept retrenching local workers and has not listened to their concerns.
“They’ve become very arrogant. They have been warned that we, as the local people, are not happy with their attitude and recruitment strategy.”
Claassen said frustrated residents resorted to violence on Wednesday and have vowed not to allow the company to victimised and exploit local people.
“The company has sidelined local people, including workers and contractors. They are bringing in hundreds of workers from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at the expense of local people.”
Eyewitness News has been unable to reach WBHO for comment.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
