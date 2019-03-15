Popular Topics
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza quits Outa

It is not yet clear why she has decided to leave Outa or what her next move will be.

FILE: Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Makhosi Khoza has confirmed that she has resigned from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

She resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2017 and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change (ADC).

Khoza said at the time that she was retiring from politics. It is not yet clear why she has decided to leave Outa or what her next move will be.

