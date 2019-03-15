-
Experts hope to improve diagnosis, treatment of rheumatic heart disease
The World Health Organisation says that around 30 million people are affected by the disease globally.
CAPE TOWN - International cardiovascular experts are brainstorming on how to improve the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic heart disease.
Clinicians from 19 countries are attending a workshop in Cape Town to shed some light on the disease.
Rheumatic fever develops after a streptococcal throat infection, which in turn can have a negative impact on the heart's functioning.
Director of the Children's Heart Disease Research Unit, Professor Liesl Zühlke, says partnerships with international experts will secure a reduction in the prevalence of the rheumatic heart disease.
“One of the most important things for children with heart disease is early detection and diagnosis. This is the first conference to teach both basic and advanced skills.”
The World Health Organisation says that around 30 million people are affected by the disease globally.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
