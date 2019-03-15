EFF, ANC battle it out with young leaders on candidates lists
The ANC said young people represent 20% of the 200 candidates on its list, adding they will bring new energy and ideas to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) publication of its candidates' list to Parliament, the African National Congress (ANC) has released a statement saying it too has young people represented on its list.
The battle for young voters is on, with both the EFF and ANC showing off the young candidates they want to send to Parliament.
The party released the statement on Thursday, right after the EFF revealed their full list, which is dominated by young people.
The red berets list introduces several young people including Vuyani Pambo, Naledi Chirwa and Peter Keetse, who were part of the Fees Must Fall movement.
The ANC didn’t want to be left behind.
Although the party still hasn’t published its full list of candidates, it’s released a statement revealing the names of the young people on the party’s list to Parliament.
They include ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola, Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara, Fees Must Fall leaders Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and Fasiha Hassan.
The list also includes other so-called “Young Lions” like ANC Youth League president Collen Maine and his deputy Desmond Moela.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
