JP Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after WC

CAPE TOWN - Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy will play his last one-day international (ODI) match at Newlands in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Duminy will retire from the 50-over cricket after the World Cup this year, but he will continue to be available for the Proteas in T20 International (T20I) cricket.

Duminy has 193 ODI caps to his name and should reach the 200 mark during the course of the World Cup.

Saturday’s match will be a fitting farewell as he makes his last appearance in front of his home crowd in the Mother City.

“The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to reassess my career going forward and to plot some goals I’d like to achieve in the future,” he said.

“While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton. I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority. I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years.”

Duminy retired from Test and first-class cricket in 2017.

Proteas leg spinner Imran Tahir earlier this month announced that he too would be retiring after the World Cup.

