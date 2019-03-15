JP Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after WC
JP Duminy will retire from the 50-over cricket after the World Cup this year, but he will continue to be available for the Proteas in T20 International (T20I) cricket.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy will play his last one-day international (ODI) match at Newlands in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Duminy will retire from the 50-over cricket after the World Cup this year, but he will continue to be available for the Proteas in T20 International (T20I) cricket.
Duminy has 193 ODI caps to his name and should reach the 200 mark during the course of the World Cup.
Saturday’s match will be a fitting farewell as he makes his last appearance in front of his home crowd in the Mother City.
“The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to reassess my career going forward and to plot some goals I’d like to achieve in the future,” he said.
“While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton. I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority. I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years.”
Duminy retired from Test and first-class cricket in 2017.
Proteas leg spinner Imran Tahir earlier this month announced that he too would be retiring after the World Cup.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
Bangladesh cricket team escape Christchurch mosque shooting, Test cancelled
-
Aubameyang seals Arsenal comeback, Giroud helps Chelsea into Europa League
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Ronaldo football’s greatest header - ex-Ireland striker Cascarino
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
From Capricorn Park to Tour de France: Nicholas Dlamini on his climb to success
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.