Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

The Lagos State Health Commissioner says 45 others survived.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials have confirmed the death toll from Wednesday’s collapse of a building in Lagos has risen to 20.

The multistorey structure, which housed a school, caved in while pupils were attending lessons.

It’s still unclear how many children were killed.

More details to follow.