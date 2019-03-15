Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

The Lagos State Health Commissioner says 45 others survived.

Emergency and rescue personnel are seen at the site of a building which collapsed in Lagos on 13 March 2019. At least 10 children were among scores of people missing on 13 March 2019 after a four-storey building collapsed in Lagos, with rescuers trying to reach them through the roof of the damaged structure. Picture: AFP
Emergency and rescue personnel are seen at the site of a building which collapsed in Lagos on 13 March 2019. At least 10 children were among scores of people missing on 13 March 2019 after a four-storey building collapsed in Lagos, with rescuers trying to reach them through the roof of the damaged structure. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Officials have confirmed the death toll from Wednesday’s collapse of a building in Lagos has risen to 20.

The Lagos State Health Commissioner said 45 others survived.

The multistorey structure, which housed a school, caved in while pupils were attending lessons.

It’s still unclear how many children were killed.

More details to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA