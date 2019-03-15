Death toll from Lagos collapsed building rises to 20

4 Prasa execs placed on suspension, special leave
The Lagos State Health Commissioner says 45 others survived.
JOHANNESBURG - Officials have confirmed the death toll from Wednesday’s collapse of a building in Lagos has risen to 20.
The Lagos State Health Commissioner said 45 others survived.
The multistorey structure, which housed a school, caved in while pupils were attending lessons.
It’s still unclear how many children were killed.
More details to follow.
