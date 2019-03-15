Popular Topics
CT says energy programme spared it R140m over 7 years

At a recent energy efficiency, water and waste forum, officials highlighted the need for energy decentralisation to secure the city's future development.

Picture pexels.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its energy programme has saved more than R140 million over a seven-year period.

At a recent energy efficiency, water and waste forum, officials highlighted the need for energy decentralisation to secure the city's future development.

In light of sporadic load shedding, there's been a push to find alternative ways to bolster energy security.

Officials said electricity consumption saw a drop of more than 170,000-megawatt between 2009 and 2016.

This was achieved through the Steenbras Hydroelectric Power Station, combined with efforts to reduce energy usage in municipal and residential infrastructure.

Kadri Nassiep, executive director for Energy and Climate Change, said the city was also investigating the feasibility of small city-owned renewable energy generation plants.

“There is a need for us to diversify the energy mix to ensure that electricity is cheaper and also provide reliable electricity supply given the challenges we are currently facing from an Eskom perspective.”

The city has taken the National Energy Regulator to court to be able to purchase power directly from Independent Power Producers.

Current legislation prohibits it from doing so.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

