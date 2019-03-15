Popular Topics
Bosasa liquidators file notice to appeal decision to return control to board

The liquidators said they are still consulting with their attorneys on which aspects of ruling to appeal.

A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The liquidators of the company formerly known as Bosasa have filed a notice to appeal the judgment which ordered them to return control of the entity to its board of directors.

The liquidators said they are still consulting with their attorneys on which aspects of the ruling to appeal.

The High Court had ordered them to personally pay the legal costs of the application to have the liquidation reversed.

The court found that the meeting at which the decision to liquidate was taken was not properly constituted as required in law.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Popular in Business

