Bolivia's Morales says Venezuela needs dialogue, not foreign meddling

Bolivia’s leftist President Evo Morales made the comments after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during an official visit in Athens.

ATHENS - Bolivia’s leftist President Evo Morales, a supporter of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, said on Friday European nations should support a dialogue within the country.

“History has taught that there have been many interventions from the outside, such as the case of Libya and Iraq, and they never offered a solution”, Morales said in translated comments after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during an official visit in Athens.

“On the contrary it abolished democracy,” he said.