Bangladesh cricket team escape Christchurch mosque shooting, Test cancelled

JOHANNESBURG - The Bangladesh cricket team escaped a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday morning on the eve of the third Test match against the host nation.

Armed men opened fire at a Mosque in the New Zealand town while members of the Bangladesh cricket team were praying inside.

According to reports, none of the players were harmed in the shooting but the Test match between the two sides has been cancelled.

Prominent sportsmen have taken to various social media platforms to condemn the attack on the mosques, including All Blacks rugby player Sonny-Bill Williams.