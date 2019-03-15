Popular Topics
Go

Bangladesh cricket team escape Christchurch mosque shooting, Test cancelled

According to reports, none of the players were harmed in the shooting but the Test match between the two sides has been cancelled.

Bangladesh players celebrate New Zealand's Tom Latham (2nd L) being caught during day three of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Bangladesh players celebrate New Zealand's Tom Latham (2nd L) being caught during day three of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Bangladesh cricket team escaped a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday morning on the eve of the third Test match against the host nation.

Armed men opened fire at a Mosque in the New Zealand town while members of the Bangladesh cricket team were praying inside.

According to reports, none of the players were harmed in the shooting but the Test match between the two sides has been cancelled.

Prominent sportsmen have taken to various social media platforms to condemn the attack on the mosques, including All Blacks rugby player Sonny-Bill Williams.

