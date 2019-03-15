Bangladesh cricket team escape Christchurch mosque shooting, Test cancelled
According to reports, none of the players were harmed in the shooting but the Test match between the two sides has been cancelled.
JOHANNESBURG - The Bangladesh cricket team escaped a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday morning on the eve of the third Test match against the host nation.
Armed men opened fire at a Mosque in the New Zealand town while members of the Bangladesh cricket team were praying inside.
Prominent sportsmen have taken to various social media platforms to condemn the attack on the mosques, including All Blacks rugby player Sonny-Bill Williams.
My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019
