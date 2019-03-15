ANC old guard dominates party pecking order
On Wednesday, the party submitted its national and provincial candidate lists to go to Parliament to the IEC ahead of the 5 pm deadline.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has released its full list of candidates to go to Parliament.
The old guard in the ANC continues to dominate the party's list of candidates for Parliament with young people featuring further down on the nomination pecking order.
The party released the statement on Thursday right after the Economic Freedom Fighters revealed its full list which made up mainly of young people.
ANC Candidate List 2019 Elections by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
The ANC says young people represent 20% of its 200 candidates.
The chairperson of the Young Communist League David Masondo is a new name on the ANC’s parliamentary list and features on the 19th spot.
Current Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle has made also made an appearance for the first time.
Another alliance partner who features in the top 20 names is current Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande from the South African Communist Party.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the ANC said all lists will be released in the party’s website from half past four this afternoon.
Earlier this week, the party said it didn't believe its list, which includes Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba, will harm its image to the voter.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
