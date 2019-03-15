American Airlines to suspend flights to Venezuela
The decision came after the US State Department this week issued a ‘do not travel’ advisory urging Americans to avoid the crisis-hit country.
NEW YORK - American Airlines said on Friday it is suspending flights to Venezuela amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation and increased safety concerns in the country.
“American has temporarily suspended our operation into Caracas and Maracaibo,” the carrier said in a statement.
“The safety and security of our team members and customers is always number one and American will not operate to countries we don't consider safe.”
American had been sending two flights a week to Caracas and one to the western city of Maracaibo, all from Miami.
The decision came after the US State Department this week issued a “do not travel” advisory urging Americans to avoid the crisis-hit country “due to crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, and arbitrary arrest and detention of US citizens.”
Washington also pulled all diplomatic personnel out of the country this week and urged US citizens to leave.
The Allied Pilots Association on Friday called on members to refuse any trips to the country.
“Until further notice, if you are scheduled, assigned, or reassigned a pairing into Venezuela, refuse the assignment,” the APA said in a statement.
United, which offers a flight out of Newark, did not respond to an AFP request for comment.
Popular in World
-
Four in custody after NZ shootings - police
-
Death toll from New Zealand mosque shootings rises to 49
-
New Zealand massacre provides test for live video platforms
-
Christchurch mosque shootings mapped
-
UPDATE: Multiple fatalities in New Zealand mosque attacks
-
40 confirmed dead in NZ mosque terror attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.