Alleged thief killed, another injured for allegedly targeting pupils in EC

CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed and another suspected thief injured after they were part of a group who allegedly targeted school kids in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape.

Police say the five men broke into a house that was occupied by pupils from the Dinizulu High School on Thursday night.

Community members were alerted to the scene when they heard screams.

The police's Jackson Manatha: "After some time, the members of the community came in numbers. It looks like the 27-year-old man was shot and killed at the same place and the 25-year-old man was then severely assaulted by the community. He is currently under police guard in hospital.”

It's understood three others fled the scene.