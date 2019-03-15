Activists urge Limpopo University to reject students' demand for campus bar

Academic activities resumed on Thursday after they were brought to a halt on Wednesday due to a protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo is expected to announce on Friday if it will give in to students demand for a bar on the campus.

Students were arguing that it would be much safer for them to drink and enjoy themselves in a safe environment on the premises rather than venturing off campus.

The University of Limpopo says it received a memorandum of demands from students on Wednesday during a protest led by the SRC.

On the list of demands was the call for an on campus bar.

The university’s Kwena Masha says it doesn’t condone the consumption of alcohol, but it’s more concerned about students who have become targets of criminals whenever they go drinking at nearby taverns.

Some education activists have urged the university to reject this demand because it would bring more violent behaviour on campus.

