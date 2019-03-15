4 Prasa execs placed on suspension, special leave

Company secretary Lindikhaya Zide and chief information officer Chris Mbatha have been put on special leave.

JOHANNESBURG - Four Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executives have been placed on suspension or special leave over allegations of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the rail agency.

The board, chaired by Khanyisile Kweyama, made the announcement on Friday.

Company secretary Lindikhaya Zide and chief information officer Chris Mbatha have been put on special leave.

The CEO of Corporate Real Estate Solutions Tara Ngubane and the general manager of Enterprise Risk Nkosinathi Sishi have been suspended.

Prasa's group chief executive officer Sipho Sithole: “Four of our senior executives have been either put on special leave or suspension due to various issues that they have to answer following a fair disciplinary process.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)