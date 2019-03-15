15 taxi drivers arrested in Soweto for using closed disputed routes

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi shut down six disputed routes by two rival taxi associations.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen taxi drivers in Soweto have been arrested for using routes that have been declared closed.

Operations of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) were put to a halt following incidents of violence between the two associations over routes.

The decision to close the affected routes came into effect on Friday after it was published in the government gazette.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Fifteen taxi drivers have been arrested and 15 taxis impounded for contravening of regulation of the provincial gazette which prevents taxis from operating on routes which have been closed.”

