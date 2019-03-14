Zondo grants Van Rooyen permission to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile

Van Rooyen has also been granted an application to give evidence before the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen permission to cross-examine former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile.

In his testimony last year, Fuzile testified that when Van Rooyen was appointed minister by former President Jacob Zuma, his adviser Mohamed Bobat was a law unto himself and tried to exert authority over everyone at the department.

Fuzile also told the commission that he was ignored in the making of major decisions at Treasury during Van Rooyen's tenure and their relationship deteriorated, something he claims had never happened with other ministers.

Van Rooyen has also been granted an application to give evidence before the state capture commission.

Justice Raymond Zondo said: “The conclusion is that I do grant Mr Van Rooyen leave to cross-examine Mr Fuzile and I will indicate the commencement of the cross-examination and the amount of time that I will allow for that cross-examination.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)