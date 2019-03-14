Zimbabwe doctors say patients dying due to drug, equipment shortages
The southern African nation is acutely short of dollars, the currency it has used since in 2009, causing price spikes and shortages of basic goods, medicines and fuel.
HARARE - Doctors said on Wednesday that patients in Zimbabwe’s biggest state hospital were dying due to a lack of medicines and basic supplies, brought on by a cash crunch that has crippled the economy.
In a rare protest by senior medical staff, dozens of doctors picketed outside Parirenyatwa Hospital. They said they were only able to treat emergency cases and urged the government to provide the equipment they needed to do their jobs.
“I am just seeing patients, make a diagnosis and send them away to die,” said gynaecological oncologist Bothwell Guzha, adding that the hospital had no cancer drugs left.
The southern African nation is acutely short of dollars, the currency it has used since in 2009, causing price spikes and shortages of basic goods, medicines and fuel.
Plans to float a new transitional local currency introduced last month, the RTGS dollar, have been delayed.
In a subsequent meeting with Health Minister Obediah Moyo, the doctors described shortages of painkillers and syringes and said nurses had to wash and re-use bandages, which increased the risk of infection.
Azza Mashumba said the theatre in the maternity unit she heads had not been working for some time, forcing doctors to delay caesarean operations, sometimes with fatal results.
“I come to work to certify dead (baby) bodies, that’s not why I am here... We are not working, we are not helping patients,” she told the health minister.
The doctors said Moyo had told them the government would speed up the purchase of equipment and other medical supplies.
At the turn of the year, junior doctors held a 40-day strike for better pay and conditions that crippled public hospitals. It ended without a deal being reached and with doctors threatening further stoppages.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopian Airlines 'has flown' black boxes of crashed Boeing to Paris
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate
-
Several Botswana ruling party MPs face disciplinary action over Khama meeting
-
Pilot asked to return to base before crash, Ethiopian Airlines CEO reveals
-
We mapped where Ethiopian Airlines might have lost its Boeing 737
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.