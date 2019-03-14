Nene first appeared before the commission last year giving details on the events that led to his shock axing in December 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to resume on Thursday and former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will conclude his testimony.

Nene first appeared before the commission last year, giving details on the events that led to his shock axing in December 2015.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the commission reserved judgment on former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane’s lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu argued why he must be allowed to cross-examine Gordhan.

“The only way Mr Moyane can defend his integrity and his rights against such accusations is by cross-examination.”

Gordhan’s lawyer advocate Michelle Le Roux accused Moyane of simply trying to resuscitate his career.

“So, he comes to you asking for rehabilitation but again, it’s not the purpose of this commission. He has a legal avenue he can take. He can’t come to you asking to help rehabilitate his name and career prospects.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to make his ruling in due course.

WATCH: Nhlanhla Nene back at state capture inquiry to conclude testimony

