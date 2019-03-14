Popular Topics
UL resumes academic activities after students demand a bar on campus

Lectures were brought to a halt when students staged a demonstration arguing it would be much safer for them to enjoy themselves on the premises.

Picture: OfficialUL/Facebook
Picture: OfficialUL/Facebook
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo (UL) says academic activities have resumed on Thursday after students staged a protest, demanding a bar on campus.

Lectures were brought to a halt on Wednesday when students staged a demonstration, arguing it would be much safer for them to drink and enjoy themselves in a safe environment on the premises.

The university's Kwena Masha said they will be responding to the students' demands on Friday.

“This morning, they were all back in class. But they submitted their list of demands which management is looking at and amongst them is a demand for a bar.”

Last year, students from the same university walked out of a philosophy exam allegedly because it was too difficult.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

