Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mondeor High School pupil's murder

This brings the total to three people in custody after a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody following the stabbing of Kulani Mathebula yesterday.

The crime scene where the murdered pupil's body was found on 13 March 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
The crime scene where the murdered pupil's body was found on 13 March 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil, bringing to three the number of people in custody.

The pair - both aged 15 - were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning - one in Soweto and the other in nearby Naturena.

Kulani Mathebula (19) was killed while making his way to school yesterday.

Police arrested the first suspect - a 13-year-old boy - hours after the crime.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele: "This brings the total number of suspects to three - two aged 15 and one aged 13. They will be appearing in court soon and we are continuing with our investigation. If it leads to the arrests of others, we will do so."

Meanwhile, Mathebula’s uncle confirmed his nephew called him during his final moments to inform him that he’d been stabbed.

Themba Chauke said he received a call on Wednesday morning from his nephew - not knowing it would be the last time they spoke.

“I received the call this morning from my younger brother crying uncontrollably, saying brother there’s someone who has stabbed me.”

He said he tried to find out from his nephew who had attacked him.

“I asked him who did it and he said to me he didn’t know who stabbed him and asked me to come to the scene. He tried to explain where’s the scene but I couldn’t understand him.”

Chauke later found his nephew’s lifeless body lying in a park near his school covered with a foil blanket.

WATCH: Mondeor High School pupil fatally stabbed

MOTSHEKGA 'SADDENED'

Meanwhile, Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was shocked and saddened by the killing of Mathebula.

Motshekga said Mathebula’s murder follows the fatal stabbing of another pupil barely a week ago at the
Emmanuel Secondary School in Kimberly allegedly over his matric dance shoes.

The minister said she trusted police would prioritise the case and work swiftly to arrests those responsible.

“The law needs to take its course and police need to investigate and get to the bottom of this. There’s a legal process that needs to take place and those who are guilty of murder need to be held accountable in a way that is appropriate,” said Motshekga’s spokesperson Troy Martens.

'SUSPECTS MAY BE LEARNERS'

Earlier, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he suspected those behind the murder of Mathebula may be school pupils.

Lesufi said while he didn't want to speculate, but pupils could be seen in some of the video footage obtained in connection with Mathebula’s murder.

“The sad part is that with the current footage that we have, we have zoned in on three other learners from other schools around the area. That’s the only information that we can make available.”

He said authorities were working to identify the suspects.

“But whether it’s them, I’m not sure that’s the reason why we are very reluctant to work on that information. And if it’s them, it will add to the sadness.”

Lesufi addressed pupils at the school and said the department would also provide counselling to the 19-year-old’s family.

