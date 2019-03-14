Tripped unit at Kusile station to blame for load shedding - Eskom

The utility is not able to predict how long its technicians will take to fix the problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says a unit has tripped at the Kusile Power Station, contributing significantly to its decision to implement stage one load shedding.

The planned outages will last until about 11 pm on Thursday night.

Spokesperson Andrew Etzinger said: “It is a big unit, which puts us in a very vulnerable situation. It’s one of many units that have tripped or picked up technical problems this week.”