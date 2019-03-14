Tripped unit at Kusile station to blame for load shedding - Eskom
The utility is not able to predict how long its technicians will take to fix the problem.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says a unit has tripped at the Kusile Power Station, contributing significantly to its decision to implement stage one load shedding.
The planned outages will last until about 11 pm on Thursday night.
The utility is not able to predict how long its technicians will take to fix the problem.
Spokesperson Andrew Etzinger said: “It is a big unit, which puts us in a very vulnerable situation. It’s one of many units that have tripped or picked up technical problems this week.”
Eskom to implement Stage 1 rotational loadshedding from 11:00 to 23:00 today, 14 March 2019. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @ewnupdates @TrafficSA @EWNTraffic— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 14, 2019
#PowerAlert 1 : 14 March 2019— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 14, 2019
Eskom implements Stage 1 rotational loadshedding.@IOL @TimesLIVE @News24 @SowetanLIVE @DPE_ZA @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/pvN0eiGrzs
Popular in Business
-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Kingon's tenure as acting Sars commissioner extended for another 90 days
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.