Strike called off as police union to meet minister, top cop

Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says that the strike would have crippled services had it gone ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has made an about turn, halting Thursday's planned strike pending a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele has called a briefing with union leaders and national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole in Parktown this morning.

Officers have accused management of unfair treatment.

Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says that the strike would have crippled services had it gone ahead.

"Last night I received a call form the Minister of Police. We were invited to a media briefing today at 8am. It was going to be very catastrophic. Members were adamant that there was no other way of resolving the problem."