Strike called off as police union to meet minister, top cop

Soweto commuters urged to use other transport as taxi ranks, routes shut downLocal
ANC confident its Parly candidates won't hurt party's image at pollsPolitics
Court hears Bosasa directors made 'big mistake' on liquidation decisionBusiness
Motshekga deeply concerned by high levels of school violenceLocal
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processesPolitics
'Fair-skinned male' drove Gill Packham’s car on day of her murder, court hearsLocal
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processesPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
Longest-serving DA KZN leader joins ANC along with 4 othersPolitics
SACP in WC: ‘Election win for ANC remains our core focus’Politics
ANC 'fully confident' in Dlamini, Mokonyane, Gigaba, others on IEC listPolitics
Land expropriation report ready for 6th ParliamentPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
Martinus de Jonge says Matjila moved him from his job without reasonBusiness
Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissionsBusiness
#RandReport: Rand weaker before next Brexit showdownBusiness
Spotify lodges EU complaint against Apple over unfair music competitionBusiness
Minister Zokwana, emerging farmers put heads together to alleviate hungerLocal
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 March 2019
Outage hits Facebook, Instagram users worldwideLifestyle
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SALifestyle
Ozzy Osbourne expected early deathLifestyle
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scamLifestyle
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
Genes may explain why some women on the pill still get pregnantLifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019Lifestyle
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
Mane double breaks Bayern to send Liverpool throughSport
Netball World Cup brings over R2 million to SA EconomySport
SA cruise to another easy win over SLSport
‘Excited’ City of CT gears up for Bayhill tournamentSport
HSBC CT 7s unveils new look that includes women’s tournamentSport
Atletico fall short again in latest bid to upset the oddsSport
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SALifestyle
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignityLocal
'We don't accept white people' - BLF registers for May electionsPolitics
Magashule: Dlamini, Gigaba, Mokonyane make it to ANC Parly listPolitics
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
Mondeor High pupil murdered on way to schoolLocal
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next levelLocal
'Even if I die, it doesn’t matter’ - Vincent Khosa, the Alex flood heroLocal
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
Strike called off as police union to meet minister, top cop
Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says that the strike would have crippled services had it gone ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has made an about turn, halting Thursday's planned strike pending a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Cele has called a briefing with union leaders and national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole in Parktown this morning.
Officers have accused management of unfair treatment.
Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says that the strike would have crippled services had it gone ahead.
"Last night I received a call form the Minister of Police. We were invited to a media briefing today at 8am. It was going to be very catastrophic. Members were adamant that there was no other way of resolving the problem."
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Mondeor High School pupil's murder2 hours ago
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge2 hours ago
Gauteng MEC in hot water for appearing to pressure employees to flout processesone hour ago
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignity14 hours ago
Karoo lion found alive in Northern Cape11 hours ago
Supporters rally behind Gugu Ncube after she's arrested for nude protest17 hours ago
