Soweto commuters urged to use other transport as taxi ranks, routes shut down

Six routes and two major taxi ranks have been closed for six months due to ongoing violence.

FILE: Minibus taxis. Picture: EWN Traffic
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some commuters in Soweto will have to make alternative travel arrangements on Thursday morning after the Transport MEC shut down some taxi routes and ranks in the area.

Six routes and two major taxi ranks have been closed for six months due to ongoing violence.

The Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association have been at the centre of the conflict.

MEC Ismail Vadi has asked for patience while the issue is resolved.

"There will be a fair amount of public transport services available to the residents of Soweto and the immediate vicinity of the taxi ranks. There will be a degree of inconvenience and our feeling is that residents should try and make alternative arrangements, it's absolutely important to do so."

