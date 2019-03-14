Several Botswana ruling party MPs face disciplinary action over Khama meeting

Namibia’s President Heine Geingob, in his capacity as SADC chairman, has tried to intervene in the feud.

PRETORIA - Dozens of members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party, including some MPs, face disciplinary action for attending a meeting last month addressed by former President Ian Khama.

Namibia’s President Heine Geingob, in his capacity as SADC chairman, has tried to intervene in the feud.

As Botswana’s carefully nurtured image of political stability unravels, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has become the ruling party’s first leader to be challenged at its elective conference, which is due in May.

His response is to act against supporters of Khama, who accuse him of taking the diamond-rich country backward.

BPC secretary general Mpho Balopi confirms that 32 members of the party who attended a speech by Khama, that was sanctioned by the party, have been summoned to explain themselves and face disciplinary action.