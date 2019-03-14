SA’s manufacturing output up 0.3% y/y in January

On a month-on-month basis factory production contracted by 2% in January, Statistics South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s manufacturing output barely grew in January, rising by 0.3% year-on-year after a flat reading of 0% in December, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Economist polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 1.2% year-on-year in January.

