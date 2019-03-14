Rand weaker before manufacturing, mining data
The rand is one of the most heavily traded emerging market currencies and is highly susceptible to swings in global investor sentiment.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker on Thursday before mining and manufacturing data releases later in the day which will give clues about the pace of economic recovery in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
At 0715 GMT, the rand traded at R14.4650 versus the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to revive growth before a parliamentary election in May, but he has been hampered by severe fiscal constraints.
The rand enjoyed a strong start to the year, rallying around 8% against the dollar in January as the US Federal Reserve signalled a slowdown in its monetary tightening. But it slipped back in February as state power firm Eskom implemented severe power cuts and has fallen further in March as Britain’s messy departure from the European Union has made global investors more risk averse.
The rand is one of the most heavily traded emerging market currencies and is highly susceptible to swings in global investor sentiment.
Analysts say twists and turns in the Brexit saga will remain one of the main drivers for the rand, after Britain’s parliament rejected leaving the European Union without a deal on Wednesday, paving the way for another vote which could delay Brexit until at least the end of June.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was 0.4% weaker in early trade, as was the broader All-share index.
Government bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the 2026 bond up 3 basis points at 8.75%.
Popular in Business
-
Back to darkness: Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding for Thursday
-
Tripped unit at Kusile station to blame for load shedding - Eskom
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.