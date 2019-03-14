Ramontja: Zwane undermined my authority as Mineral Resources DG
Former Director-General of Mineral Resources Dr Thibedi Ramontja said he served under seven ministers where he worked for 19 years in Mineral Resources, but with Zwane at the helm, his authority was undermined and Zwane's advisors were running the show.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Director-General of Mineral Resources Dr Thibedi Ramontja says he was left with no choice but to resign his position after the appointment of former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Ramontja is currently testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry in Parktown.
#StateCaptureInquiry Ramontja concedes he shuld jabe done better. Says he never once thought some one was using the DMR letter he signed for something untoward. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2019
Ramontja said during that time he had no choice but to resign.
“That whole environment, chairperson, made me realise that this was the end because my health was compromised and I decided to leave the environment as it is because there will be other things I can do in life.”
