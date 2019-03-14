Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling, election support

NUM says that it will shut down the electricity grid in the days leading up to the elections to protest government’s decision to unbundle Eskom into three entities.

JOHANNESBURG - Just days after the National Union of Mineworkers threatened to plunge the country into darkness, President Cyril Ramaphosa will come face to face with union leaders on Thursday morning.

It is also planning a march to Luthuli House at the end of this month.

In recent days, the union has threatened to withhold its support for the African National Congress (ANC) during the May elections should the government not reverse its decision to split Eskom as well as relook at its agreements with independent power producers.

NUM is the majority union at Eskom and has warned that thousands of workers risk losing their jobs if the restructuring of the power utility is implemented.

President Ramaphosa’s office has told Eyewitness News that he’s going to meet with union leaders this morning to take part in a recording of the history of the union.

Ramaphosa is the founding general secretary of NUM.

This would not be the first time that Ramaphosa meets with the union since the contention over Eskom started.

NUM leaders have said that they felt they were being taken for a ride after last month’s meeting with the president and other top ANC leaders failed to reassure them of the government’s strategy at the power utility.