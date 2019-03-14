Ramaphosa praises ANC’s track record

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC is in a league of its own as there is no political party that can compete with it, either in government or Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the party’s track record since taking charge of the government, saying indications are that it has done well in the past 25 years.

The ANC’s election campaign is in full swing in Soweto where the president has addressed scores of supporters in Thokoza Park.

His comments are in stark contrast of what he told investors and the international community earlier in 2018 at the World Economic Forum, where he said the country had wasted nine years under the Jacob Zuma presidency.

The president said if re-elected to power, the ANC will use its experience in government to continue to improve the lives of South Africans by creating jobs.

“We’re well experienced... we know the ropes and we've been able to make a great deal of progress. We’ve succeeded in developing our country. Being in Soweto on Thursday filled me with great pride, having grown up in the township, to see how much it has changed.”

ECONOMIC HUB

Ramaphosa says township economies will be the sixth administration’s core focus as they are job creation enablers.

The president says the ANC will make sure the iconic township becomes an economic hub if the party is elected to govern.

With just two months left before the national elections, political parties have been crisscrossing the country, promising to create millions of jobs to revive the struggling economy.

A spirited president, Ramaphosa, has told hundreds of supporters who gathered in Thokoza Park that their presence proves that the ANC has already won the elections.

Speaking in several vernacular languages, the president said the ANC is in a league of its own as there is no political party that can compete with it, either in government or Parliament.

He says his government will root out corruption and remove thieves from office.

His comments come after the submission of the party’s parliamentary list to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

It’s raised eyebrows as it contains the names of senior ANC members, who have been involved in scandals, tainting the party.

Ramaphosa says they are aware of the mistakes committed over the past 25 years, and unlike other parties, they are willing to deal with their problems publicly.