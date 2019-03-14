R Kelly fails to get child support payments reduced
Though courtroom proceedings were sealed to the public, the 'Ignition' hitmaker's attorney confirmed afterwards there would be no change in the current $21,000-a-month payments, CBS Chicago reports.
LONDON - R Kelly has failed to have his child support payments to ex-wife Andrea Lee reduced.
The 52-year-old singer was jailed last week after failing to comply with a court order to pay over $161,000 in overdue payments to his ex-wife Andrea Lee for their kids Joann (21) Jay, 19, and Robert (17) but after he was released from jail on Saturday, he appeared in court for a private hearing on Wednesday.
Though courtroom proceedings were sealed to the public, the Ignition hitmaker's attorney confirmed afterwards there would be no change in the current $21,000-a-month payments, CBS Chicago reports.
Kelly, who was released from jail after an anonymous person posted bail for him, previously insisted the matter would be "straightened out".
He said: "I promise, we will straighten this out. That is all I can say right now."
The child support row came a few weeks after the singer was taken into custody after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from allegations made against him by four women, three of whom were underage at the time the alleged incidents took place.
At the time, bail for the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was set at $1 million after Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. found the allegations made against R Kelly were very "disturbing".
The Ignition hitmaker posted his bail days later, and recently gave an emotional interview in which he insisted allegations against him are "not true".
He said: "Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.
"This is not me. I'm fighting for my f###g life! Y'all killing me with this s##t! I've given you 30 years of my f###g career! 30 years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me, man!
"This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving on
-
'Full House' actress out on bond after US college entrance scam exposed
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.