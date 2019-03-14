Police hunt suspects after Grassy Park Post Office robbery

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said the branch manager was overpowered when he opened the branch.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved in a robbery at the Post Office in Grassy Park.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash at the branch on Thursday morning.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said the branch manager was overpowered when he opened the branch.

In 2018, the South African Social Security Agency said there was a spike in robberies at social grants pay points since the migration of payments to the Post Office.

Kruger said the agency has already started to upgrade the physical security measures at all branches.

He added that on pension paydays, cash drops are staggered to ensure that cash in branches does not pose an unacceptable risk at any time of the day.

“Items like burglar bars, locks and alarm systems are being upgraded and we’re putting the focus on the high-risk branches. The entire project should be completed by September, but the high risk [areas] that will be [completed] within the next six weeks.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)