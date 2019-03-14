Popular Topics
Orie returns to Lions fold

Springbok lock Marvin Orie was injured in the last gasp loss to the Stormers in round 2 and makes a welcome return in one of several changes.

Marvin Orie. Picture: Supplied.
Marvin Orie. Picture: Supplied.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok lock Marvin Orie has returned from injury and will start against the Rebels at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Orie was injured in the last gasp loss to the Stormers in round 2 and makes a welcome return to the Lions fold in one of several changes from the youthful side that thrashed the Jaguares last weekend. Stephan Lewies will partner Orie at lock with Rhyno Herbst moves to the bench.

In the other changes, youngster Tyrone Green will start at fullback with Ruan Combrinck come on the wing. Andries Coetzee and Lionel Mapoe are also back on the bench.

Lions:
15 Tyrone Green,
14 Ruan Combrinck,
13 Wandisile Simelane,
12 Franco Naude,
11 Courtnall Skosan,
10 Elton Jantjies,
9 Ross Cronjé,
8 Kwagga Smith,
7 Vincent Tshituka,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Stephan Lewies,
4 Marvin Orie,
3 Carlu Sadie,
2 Malcolm Marx (c),
1 Dylan Smith.

Subs:
16 Jan-Henning Campher,
17 Sti Sithole,
18 Frans van Wyk,
19 Rhyno Herbst,
20 Ruan Vermaak,
21 Gianni Lombard,
22 Lionel Mapoe,
23 Andries Coetzee.

